Genova, maxisequestro da 600 chili di noccioline cinesi

News Peroni and Nastro Azzurro become brands of historical interest

Sannella: "It gives further historical, cultural and social value to what we have done in over 175 years of history"

Birra Peroni has entered the Italian "Register of historic brands of national interest": in addition to the company as a whole, its two brands, Peroni and Peroni Nastro Azzurro, have also officially become... more