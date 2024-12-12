Diageo leaves Italy

In 350 will lose their place. It is hoped that a buyer for the plant is fully effective.

The decision of Diageo to close the plant in Santa Vittoria d'Alba, in the province of Cuneo, is "irrevocable". The protests of the unions a few days ago have been to no avail: the multinational that had announced the stop in october has confirmed its intention to start in january 2025 "all procedures for the protection of workers and for the evaluation and search of a buyer interested in taking over the plant, ensuring continuity of production at the site and minimizing the impact on jobs". Confirmation came from Kerry Easter, head of Diageo Operations, during the meeting at the Skyscraper of the Piedmont Region between the international leaders of the company, Confindustria Cuneo, the president of the Region Alberto Cirio, the Provincial Councillor Simone Manzone and the mayors of Alba, Alberto Gatto, Bra, Giovanni Fogliato, Santa Vittoria d'Alba, Adriana Dellavalle and the Councilor Simone Casavecchia.

Easter has confirmed that the one of Santa Vittoria d'Alba, only plant of the multinational in Italy, will be closed "to bring the production to the markets that are at this moment stronger, like those of northern Europe". A decision that puts at risk in the Albese 350 workers of the alcohol factory in the area ex Cinzano.

"The company has confirmed that the site of Santa Vittoria is productive, efficient and that the Italian market remains of interest for the group: this makes the decision to close even more unacceptable -say the authorities present at the meeting, first of all the governor Cirio-. Having taken note of this choice that we continue not to share and which sees us totally opposed, as institutions we will work together to identify groups interested in the acquisition of the site and its productive maintenance, The Commission has also launched a call for proposals for projects which can be supported by the government through development contracts. In the coming weeks, the ministry will open a table dedicated to the search for potential buyers. The Region and the mayors will follow with the government all the steps to reach a solution that guarantees full employment and production on the territory".