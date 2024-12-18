European Parliament: Intergroup for sustainable livestock farming is born

The European Parliament has officially established the Intergroup on Sustainable Livestock Farming, supported by numerous MEPs from different countries and the main political groups. This initiative represents a clear commitment to work towards solutions that make farming systems increasingly respectful of the environment and animal welfare, as well as economically sustainable. At the same time, it aims to preserve fundamental principles such as food security and the vitality of rural communities, which are central to the future of the European livestock sector.

The Intergroup will be a reference point to bridge the gap between policy makers and the real needs of farmers, professionals and other stakeholders. This forum will allow to propose and discuss practical solutions to promote sustainability in all its dimensions: environmental, social and economic. It will also give a greater voice to rural communities in the political debates in Brussels, ensuring that their experiences are at the heart of institutional decisions.

“What I observe every day in rural areas is often distant from the perspectives emerging in public institutions, which are often too oriented towards an urban vision. This Intergroup represents an opportunity to bring political decisions closer to the real needs of the territory,” says MEP Benoit Cassart , one of the most convinced promoters of the creation of the Intergroup. For Cassart , a reality-based vision is essential: “Livestock farming is a fundamental pillar of Europe’s food autonomy and makes an invaluable contribution to many aspects of our society. It is urgent to revitalise this strategic sector through well-informed and balanced policies.”

“The Intergroup was born from the need to address livestock farming in a holistic way, combining environmental sustainability, economic sustainability and animal welfare,” adds MEP Alexander Bernhuber , another key supporter of the initiative, for whom an integrated approach is needed. “The livestock sector is facing significant challenges, such as climate change and growing consumer demand for sustainable products. Through this space for dialogue, we want to develop policies that balance these needs and offer real support to livestock farmers.”

MEP Maria Grapini , who is also a strong supporter of the creation of this new Intergroup, stressed the importance of dialogue: “This Intergroup aims to foster continuous interaction between the European Parliament, industry representatives, animal welfare organisations and competent authorities. Our objective is to promote balanced and effective regulations that improve the competitiveness of the livestock sector and protect the environment. Only through a collective effort can we build a sustainable, responsible and efficient farming model that responds to the challenges of the future”.

Animal welfare and sustainability (both environmental, social and economic) are fundamental pillars for the European livestock sector. The creation of this Intergroup will allow us to address crucial issues for the future of the sector, taking into account scientific innovations and the complexities related to animal production.

“The establishment of the Intergroup is the beginning of a virtuous path of dialogue with the European institutions based on scientific evidence and the widespread adoption of good practices by our breeders”, underlines Professor Giuseppe Pulina , president of Carni Sostenibili. “Our Association will be a loyal and efficient collaborator, ready to express its opinions on the major issues of healthy nutrition, fair climate transition, widespread animal welfare and the new ethical aspects of the European meat supply chains”.

Carni Sostenibili, together with the European Livestock Voice, a coalition of partner associations, therefore welcomes this important result with satisfaction. Reaffirming its full availability to collaborate with European institutions, academics, scientists and experts to provide policy makers with updated data and concrete solutions to make the European livestock model increasingly efficient and virtuous.