Intesa Sanpaolo is the only Italian company in sustainability indices

Intesa Sanpaolo has been included again this year in the financial indices Dow Jones Sustainability world index and Dow Jones Sustainability Europe index, among the most important global and European stock market sustainability indexes. It is the only Italian bank to be included in the indices and to have a continuous presence in these indices for the last 14 years.

The indices include the best companies in the world and in Europe, respectively, in over 60 sectors of activity, selected on the basis of the annual valuation conducted by S&P Global. Intesa Sanpaolo was awarded an overall score of 85 out of 100, compared to a sector average of 481.

In 2024, 25 banks were included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and 8 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index. The award confirms Intesa Sanpaolo among the most active groups in the world for sustainable development and reflects the Group’s commitment reaffirmed in the 2022/2025 Business Plan, which includes a ranking at the world’s top level for social impact and a strong focus on climate.

Intesa Sanpaolo, with 422 billion Euros in loans and 1,400 billion Euros in financial assets of its customers at the end of September 2024, is the largest banking group in Italy with a significant international presence: it is the European leader in wealth management, With a strong digital and fintech orientation. In the ESG area, by 2025, 115 billion Euros of Impact grants are expected for the community and the green transition. The programme for and to support people in difficulty is 1.5 billion Euro (2023-2027).