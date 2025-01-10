European Agricultural Policy: Italians among the most in favor of the new course

Italy is one of the countries where the European Common Agricultural Policy is gaining the most consensus. In the ranking of the European Union countries most in favor of the current course of the CAP, Italy is preceded only by Portugal, Croatia and Cyprus and finds 80% of interviewees who express "fairly positive" and "very positive" opinions. France comes in last with 51% of interviewees in favor.

This is one of the data emerging from the latest Eurobarometer survey, the eighth on the CAP, conducted in all 27 Member States between 13 June and 8 July 2024, involving 26,349 interviewees.

The survey also focuses on the impact of trade agreements on agriculture, noting that 66% of respondents perceive these agreements as positive for EU agriculture. For Italy, the figure stands at 78% between "fairly positive" and "very positive".