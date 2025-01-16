Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Parmigiano Reggiano: Italian sales on the rise
In 2024, volumes will exceed 47 thousand tons, for a value exceeding 873 million euros (+4.1%)
The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium returns to Marca by BolognaFiere, the Italian trade fair dedicated to the private label. The event is an opportunity to develop collaborative relationships with large-scale retail chains, both in terms of "private labels" and the 360-degree development of Parmigiano Reggiano in terms of enhancing the PDO, depth of the range offered and support for brand enhancement....
lml - 47081
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency