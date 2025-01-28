Diageo denies sale of Guinness and Moët Hennessy

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

"We take note of recent media speculation about the Guinness World Records and our participation in Moët Hennessy and can confirm that we do not intend to sell either". It is a tight statement that with Diageo, the multinational spirit, denies the press indiscretions appeared in recent days according to which it would be willing to sell both Guinness and its 34% stake in Moët Hennessy. "We will update t...