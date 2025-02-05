Bergader: New Sales Director Italy and Balkans Appointed

Significant news in the organizational structure of Bergader. The Bavarian company producing and exporting high-quality cheeses has appointed Andrea Brognolli as sales director for Italy and the Balkans. With this appointment, Bergader aims to strengthen itself in the peninsula and expand into a market with high potential such as the Balkans.

The company is coming off a positive 2024, with sales growing both in value and volume, with good success in all product channels. Bergader intends to invest in exports, with a particular focus on the markets served through the Italian platform, as a springboard for Bavarian cheeses.

"Our watchword for 2025 is consolidation," says Brognolli . "We want to strengthen our presence on the Italian and international markets, maintaining the high quality that distinguishes us."