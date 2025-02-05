Bergader: New Sales Director Italy and Balkans Appointed
Andrea Brognolli will lead the Bavarian company in strengthening their respective markets
Significant news in the organizational structure of Bergader. The Bavarian company producing and exporting high-quality cheeses has appointed Andrea Brognolli as sales director for Italy and the Balkans. With this appointment, Bergader aims to strengthen itself in the peninsula and expand into a market with high potential such as the Balkans.
The company is coming off a positive 2024, with sales growing both in value and volume, with good success in all product channels. Bergader intends to invest in exports, with a particular focus on the markets served through the Italian platform, as a springboard for Bavarian cheeses.
"Our watchword for 2025 is consolidation," says Brognolli . "We want to strengthen our presence on the Italian and international markets, maintaining the high quality that distinguishes us."
EFA News - European Food Agency