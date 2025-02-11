Sicilian branches joined to Pachino (SR)

There are excellent productions that from Sicily, a quality factory, reach the whole world and have the same epicenter: Pachino in the province of Syracuse. Among them, wine, tomatoes, blue fish and bluefin tuna. To explore the strengths of the aggregation and the potential development levers that favor the entry of cooperatives in foreign markets, tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12 at the BCC Pachino Members' Circle, in Via Libertà 14, Pachino (SR) "The wine and food chain".

The works will be introduced by Walter Guarrasi, president of Vivi Vinum Pachino that works to promote cooperation and development of the territory putting in network cellars, institutions, companies, schools, associations and professionals of the sector. It will follow the speech of Maurizio Campo, president of the Community Cooperative "Le Terre di Ebe": reality that, thanks to strategies of solidarity economy focused on human capital, It strengthens social cohesion and encourages active participation in order to meet the economic, social, cultural and environmental needs of the territory.

The focus will be on the sectors that are the protagonists of a comparison on the role of cooperation and on the common interest to enhance unique local flavors. In the foreground, excellences such as Nero d'Avola, the valuable varieties of tomato with distinctive and recognizable taste, the specialties caught and processed by the fish chain such as blue fish and bluefin tuna. The analysis will focus on the commercial potential of small and medium-sized enterprises which, with collective strategies from Pachino, could reach new destinations: from the USA to China, To the markets of the East. To open new international scenarios and activate the economic development of local communities will be shared the concrete opportunities offered by cooperative aggregation.

To face this challenge will participate in the confrontation the mayor of the Municipality of Pachino Giuseppe Gambuzza, the president Federcasse Sicilia and president of BCC Pachino Concetto Costa, the president of Confcooperative Sicilia (based in Syracuse) Alessandro Schembari, the Secretary General of Confcooperative Sicilia Luciano Ventura, the head of the Provincial Inspectorate of Agriculture in Syracuse Francesco Azzaro and the Councilor for Agriculture of the Municipality of Pachino Salvatore Lentinello.

Common strategies and resources, the official statement of the event stresses, "could be crucial to activate new business and marketing paths", which are crucial for local companies that produce small volumes of high quality and aspire to export in countries very interested in Made in Italy. We are waiting for the interventions of Antonello Ciambriello, head of the Office of Internationalization and Markets Policies of Confcooperative and responsible for the Wine sector of Confcooperative-Fedagripesca, and Fabrizio Velocci, Head of the Agri Rete Service Office for Food and Fisheries Finance.

During the focus will be clarified the tools and cooperation paths aimed at accelerating business growth in national and international contexts. Not by chance Vivi Vinum Pachino and the Cooperative of Community "Le Terre di Ebe", which already have 15 wine companies, 12 agri-food companies, 7 active in catering, members specialized in incoming, they are looking for new small and medium-sized enterprises in the area, aim at collective participation in wine and food fairs in Italy and abroad, and aim to penetrate new market niches beyond the borders of Europe.



