Purina: "Wet Pyramids" for Cats on the Rise

Nestlé Purina PetCare is expanding its innovative pyramid-shaped wet cat food in Europe and the United States, as Nestlé focuses on “fewer, bigger, better” innovations for greater commercial impact. In Europe, a new variant made in clear jelly with finely diced tender cuts in three varieties, with salmon, chicken or white fish, will launch in fifteen markets under the Purina Gourmet Revelations brand. There are plans for further distribution in 2026 to achieve scale and drive growth.

The new cat food was developed with insights from Purina scientists into the impact of product shape, who suggested that the pyramid shape of the jelly could encourage the full range of natural behaviors of large bite, lick-bit, lick and chew in cats. The pyramid-shaped jelly with fine cuts brings a delicious new addition to the Gourmet Revelations range in Europe, which already offers a pyramid made of a delicate mousse with a waterfall sauce.

The unique patented “easy release” containers allow for easy serving and help ensure food maintains its pyramid shape when released from the container, without having to use cutlery or clean up spills during service.

In the United States, Purina’s largest market, the company currently offers only the mousse pyramid, under the Fancy Feast Gems brand. In the coming months, it will expand distribution of the mousse pyramid, making a previously limited nationwide launch at all mass retailers.

“We are thrilled to introduce our latest innovation: a delicious new variation of our groundbreaking wet cat food featuring our patented pyramid shape,” says Sheri Smithey , Nestlé’s PetCare R&D Manager. “This innovation comes from our deep understanding of the feline species and their unique tastes and behaviors. Many consumers describe their cats as liking mousse, gravy or jelly, so with this new texture, the Gourmet Revelations range can offer delicious meals to a wider range of feline connoisseurs!”

For his part, Dan Smith , head of the global strategic unit PetCare, says: "More than 70% of pet parents describe their pets as members of the family and are increasingly looking for ways to show love and affection towards their furry friends, and food is an important part of this. Our patented packaging design is truly unique in the category and helps to offer a premium service, elevating the service experience for pet parents who want to pamper their feline companions."

As outlined in the recent Capital Markets Day, pyramid-shaped food is one of six “big bets” Nestlé is targeting for growth in 2025. They all offer an elevated consumer experience and leverage the company’s leadership in R&D, category innovation and manufacturing expertise.

Pet care is one of Nestlé’s fastest growing businesses in Europe and globally. Wet cat food accounts for approximately 30% of Purina’s global sales and is particularly important in Europe, where cats outnumber dogs as the most popular pets in many markets.

The premiumization of pet food and elevated experiences for pets and their owners continue to drive category growth. Pet populations in key markets around the world are expected to continue to grow over the next five years, particularly cats and small dogs, albeit at a slower pace than the last five.