Digital payments. PayGlobe buys Moneynet

The fintech company PayGlobe, indirectly controlled by Dario Pardi through GUM Group Spa, announced the acquisition of 60% of Moneynet, with over 25 years experience in the electronic payments market, 75% controlled by the IVS Group S.A that, Since last October it is owned by Lavazza. The transaction allows to create a new reality with a total turnover of about 10 million Euro: The improvement is subject...