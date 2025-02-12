Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Digital payments. PayGlobe buys Moneynet
Fintech takes over 60% of digital payment company from Ivs Group
The fintech company PayGlobe, indirectly controlled by Dario Pardi through GUM Group Spa, announced the acquisition of 60% of Moneynet, with over 25 years experience in the electronic payments market, 75% controlled by the IVS Group S.A that, Since last October it is owned by Lavazza. The transaction allows to create a new reality with a total turnover of about 10 million Euro: The improvement is subject...
EFA News - European Food Agency
