Grana Padano under the spotlight at the 30th edition of Gulfood in Dubai

From 17 to 21 February, the Consorzio Tutela Grana Padano will be present at the Gulfood Exhibition at the World Trade Centre in Dubai. Now in its 30th edition, the fair is confirmed as the largest annual food and hospitality event in the Middle East and Asia. Gulfood covers a wide spectrum of sectors, including Food & Drink, Beverage Equipment, Restaurant & Café, and Food Service & Hospitality, offering industry professionals the opportunity to discover new products, analyze market trends, meet global suppliers and start new collaborations.

This year, Dubai is expecting over 5,500 exhibitors from over 130 countries, spread across 24 pavilions. The Grana Padano Protection Consortium will be present in the Italian Sector of the Dairy Pavilion, Stand A1-34. The program includes daily tastings of the 16-month aged product and the 20-24-month Riserva, and, starting at 1:00 p.m., Dubai-based chef Francesco Romano will lead cooking demonstrations dedicated to Grana Padano, the most consumed PDO cheese in the world.

Stefano Berni , general manager of the Consortium, expressed great enthusiasm for participating in this important event in Dubai, which follows that of Madrid Fusión last January. “Participation in Gulfood 2025 represents a further step in expanding the areas of focus abroad, in line with our strategic vision: to become the cheese symbol of Italianness in the world", Berni underlined.