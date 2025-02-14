Energy saving: Barilla turns off the lights of its headquarters

For Barilla, sustainability is not a strategy, but the principle that has guided the company since 1877. For this very reason, the company seizes every opportunity to promote the culture of sustainability, such as on the occasion of the XXI National Day of Energy Saving and Sustainable Lifestyles. Always committed to this direction, the Group is also participating this year in the “M'Illumino di Meno” initiative by turning off the lights of its premises located at the Parma headquarters on Wednesday 19 February. A symbolic gesture to underline the importance of raising awareness on fundamental issues such as energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Barilla's focus on sustainability is not limited to gestures, but is at the heart of its corporate strategies. Present in over 100 countries with 30 production facilities located globally, Barilla continues to pursue a vision focused on ensuring quality nutrition and maximum attention to environmental responsibility. Through its mission "The joy of food for a better life", the company carefully selects raw materials and favors sustainable supply chains, without ever neglecting its commitment to people and the planet. Barilla's path in assessing environmental impact translates into concrete strategies to address the challenges of minimizing it. In this direction, the Company constantly invests in innovation and technological solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promoting the use of renewable energy and the adoption of more sustainable production models. A clear objective: to accelerate the energy transition, ensuring a balance between growth and environmental responsibility.

As demonstrated by the latest 2023 Sustainability Report, Barilla continues its commitment to better environmental performance of its plants and greater energy efficiency, recording significant progress. To ensure transparency in its environmental performance, Barilla adheres to the initiatives promoted by the Carbon Disclosure Project (Cdp), an international organization that allows companies to measure and report their environmental impact as well as invest in the modernization of their production plants and the adoption of new technologies to optimize energy performance.

Most of the electricity purchased by the Barilla Group, to date, comes from GO (Guarantee of Origin) certified renewable sources. The company produces 411,241 kWh of electricity through cogeneration, improving efficiency and reducing emissions, in addition to having invested in solar, generating 9,990 kWh from photovoltaic systems. Indirect consumption, on the other hand, amounts to 1,167,792 kWh of renewable electricity used. At the same time, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with an 8% drop in direct emissions and a 4% drop in indirect emissions compared to 2022. Waste management also follows a sustainable approach, with 92% of materials sent for recycling or energy recovery.

2023 was also a year dedicated to investments for Barilla, with over 10 million euros for process optimization operations, improvements in plant systems, energy efficiency solutions and installations of self-production plants from renewable sources, thanks to which an annual saving of approximately 24,713 GJ of energy and the prevention of 2,055 tons of CO2eq of emissions was estimated. As further confirmation of the commitment to renewable energy, at the beginning of 2024 a new photovoltaic system was inaugurated at the Rubbiano plant, the largest and most sustainable sauce factory in Europe, for which the Group invested 1.65 million euros.

Overall, in 2023, Barilla reduced energy consumption by approximately 6% compared to 2022, with a 9% decrease in direct consumption and a 3% decrease in indirect consumption. With these results, Barilla confirms its concrete commitment to building a greener future, continuing to pursue a balance between innovation, growth and environmental responsibility, to generate lasting value for people and the planet.