FAO-GCF: Over 130 Million Dollars for Sustainable Development in Kenya and Serbia
Projects to reduce carbon emissions and improve forest resilience are underway
The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved financing for two new projects worth over $130 million to strengthen climate resilience and promote sustainable development in Kenya and Serbia. The initiatives, led by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), represent a major investment that will improve the capacity of vulnerable communities to adapt to climate change, improve livelihoods...
EFA News - European Food Agency
