Biosolutions: Eléphant Vert acquires 100% of Bio3G

Eléphant Vert (EV) becomes a 100% shareholder of the French group Bio3G with the ambition of exploiting the complementarity of the companies to strengthen their respective positions in all markets. The advantage of this acquisition is to play on the dual complementarity "of product and geographic" of the two groups to accelerate the development of the companies. "Agility and the pursuit of performance will remain the key words for each entity in order to amplify this influence," according to a company note.

EV is present in Africa through its subsidiaries and has implemented an export strategy in other geographical areas in Europe and the rest of the world over the past two years. Present in 44 countries, the product portfolio includes no less than 80 active registrations and a human capital of around 400 employees. Bio3G is dedicated to the development of natural solutions with a 100% direct sales and consulting approach in France, Switzerland, Belgium and Germany. Today, it has 45 products, 6 patents, 3 marketing authorizations and, above all, 450 women and men committed to a project of developing biosolutions for agroecology and the health of the planet.

The project also includes investments in product development, manufacturing and IT to develop Bio3G's growth potential for the benefit of the group. It is in this spirit that the teams of the two companies have been working together for several months to complete this transaction. The two groups have similar beliefs and ambitions: to develop sustainable agriculture worldwide, restore soil quality, improve farmers' incomes by marketing an original range of biostimulants, among others. Indeed, since 2012, EV has positioned itself as a pioneer in agricultural biosolutions in Africa and around the world. BIO3G, for its part, has been working since 1997 to develop natural solutions for French and European farmers.

This acquisition is the continuation of a collaboration between the two groups that began in 2018 and is coming at the right time for both people and companies. "This transition represents a huge opportunity for Bio3G to strengthen its position in the biostimulants market and amplify its positive impact on sustainable agriculture. I am confident that Éléphant Vert will continue to support Bio3G's values and ambitions," says Marc Guillermou , founder and former director of Bio3G.

Taking up the mantle as CEO is Pierre-Gilles Gérard , who took up his position this summer and has also joined EV's executive committee to strengthen synergies. An agricultural engineer by training, he began his career in 1993, with various experiences in management and creation of companies in the agricultural supplies sector (Eliard-Spcp, Roullier, Véolia Pôle Agriculture). "With the Bio3G teams and the support of EV Group, with our proximity to farmers and our technical expertise, we will continue to innovate and offer biosolutions that meet the growing needs of sustainable and efficient agriculture," says Gérard .