Philipponat buys the Italian Moon Import

The champagne house Philipponnat has acquired 50% of Moon Import, its importer for Italy since 1979. The French house, in particular, has taken over the participation of the Mongiardino family, who wished to withdraw from the company. Marco Vagaggini, historical partner of Moon Import, keeps with his daughters Marta, Francesca and Chiara, through the company River.Fin, the other 50% of the shares and becomes president of the company.

Moon Import has been active for 45 years in the import and distribution of various alcoholic beverages ranging from wine to spirits, including Jacques Selosse, David Léclapart, Pierre Frick, Leroy and Bernard Amiot. The last known balance sheet is that of 2023, when the company generated revenues of 15.3 million Euros, up from 13.5 million in 2022, with an ebitda margin at around 16%, compared to 15% in 2022. Profit stood at 1.7 million, up from 1.4 million in 2022.

"In order to ensure continuity with Moon Import and for the interest of all, Philipponnat has decided to take over by buying its shares" explain from the cellar part of Lanson-Bcc, which is headed, among others, by Boizel and Alexandre Bonnet: The group closed the first half of 2023 with a turnover of 88 million euros (-19.5%).