Japan: 40% of Italian cheese exported is PDO

Italian cheese exports to Japan are growing: in 2024, our dairy production will record a +14% in volume and a +11% in value, compared to 12,700 tons exported in 2024 - of which 40% is PDO - for a value of 106.9 million euros. Overall, exports of PDO and PGI cheeses to the Land of the Rising Sun total 53.4 million euros. The driving forces are Grana Padano PDO and Parmigiano Reggiano PDO, which together record a +12% in volume (almost 2,000 tons exported for over 22 million euros), and grated cheeses with a +87% (1,400 tons exported). But also Mozzarella di Bufala Campana PDO and Gorgonzola PDO, with 800 and 510 tons respectively. This was announced by Afidop, the Association of Italian PDO and PGI Cheeses, on the occasion of the 50th edition of Foodex Japan 2025, the most important agri-food trade fair in Japan, scheduled to take place in Tokyo from 11 to 14 March 2025.

For the occasion, the association will participate with its Asiago Dop, Gorgonzola Dop, Grana Padano Dop, Pecorino Romano Dop and Piave Dop cheeses at the evening “The Italian aperitivo”, organized on March 13 at the Italian embassy by Ice and Fiere di Parma. The event will be attended, among others, by the Afidop president Antonio Auricchio , and the Italian ambassador to Japan Gianluigi Benedetti .

“2024 was a more than positive year,” says Auricchio , “the increases triggered by the depreciation of the Yen against foreign currencies in 2023 did not affect the affection of the Japanese towards our PDO cheeses. This is due to the variety of styles, consistencies and tastes of our products, but also to their versatility in the kitchen and the charm of Made in Italy, which has always been synonymous with ancient knowledge, and a supply chain that offers guarantees of quality and authenticity. Although cheese is not an integral part of Japanese culture, thanks to the 5,000 Italian restaurants in Tokyo and Western dishes that are popular in the country such as cacio e pepe, our dairy products are experiencing significant growth in Japan. Cheese consumption has more than doubled from 1990 to today, exceeding 300 thousand tons, with a growing trend towards fresh cheeses. We see ample room for growth in the future.”