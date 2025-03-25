In Parma from 8 to 10 April the World Pizza Championship

The World Pizza Championship 2025 will be held in Parma from 8 to 10 April 2025. The event promises to be a historic one, with 700 participants and 49 nations ready to compete for the title. The competition will take place at Palaverdi, inside the Polo Fieristico di Parma, and will include several categories:

classic pizza,

freestyle,

pizza without gluten,

pizza on a baking sheet,

pizza napoletana stg (strictly Margherita or Marinara, prepared according to a specific and strict specification filed with the Ministry of Agricultural and Forestry Policies),

pizza in pala,

wider pizza,

pizza for two (chef and pizzaiolo work together to make a unique pizza),

faster pizza maker,

world pizza team (composed of 6 participants, one for each category),

triathlon (three individual cooking races between "Pizza Classica", "Pizza in Teglia", "Pizza in Pala", "Pizza Napoletana STG" and "Pizza Senza Glutine").

In addition to the main competition, side events, workshops and forums are planned, offering the public an immersive experience in the world of pizza. The World Pizza Championship will also be an opportunity for cultural and professional exchange: pizzaioli will have the opportunity to share their experiences, learn new techniques and discover different ingredients and traditions.

"We are excited to welcome so many nations at the World Pizza Championship -emphasizes Massimo Puggina, organizer of the Championship-. This event is a celebration of pizza as a universal language, able to unite cultures and people from all backgrounds. The participation of 49 states is a clear sign of the growing importance and prestige of this competition".



