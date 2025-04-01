xFarm Technologies with Forever Bambù for water footprint reduction

Two times two is four: these are the probes that for two years have been sinking into the soil of the bamboo groves of Castiglione della Pescaia (GR) and Sovicille (SI) of Forever Bambù Società Benefit, a leading company in the planting of giant bamboo with organic and symbiotic agriculture, thanks to the partnership with xFarm Technologies, signed in 2023, for a new comparative study.

xFarm Technologies, a digital partner operating in the world of data collection in agriculture, has created a double pair of probes in the soil on which Forever Bambù's giant bamboo plants take root. These high-tech devices are able to communicate with a weather station that collects data on rain, wind, temperatures and any atmospheric event. The interaction between these elements produces the so-called "irrigation advice", or rather a suggestion that is sent digitally to the irrigation system and commands it to irrigate the fields - or not - with extreme precision, always aiming at the well-being and growth of the plants, optimizing and reducing the use of water.

“In our bamboo groves, a smart irrigation system designed by us was already active, which, together with the water, supplied fertilizers and organic nutrients to best support growth,” explains Mauro Lajo , CEO of Forever Bambù. “It was sensational to discover that almost immediately the probes allowed us to further modify the irrigation system used, reducing the amount of water by 70%, which before was evidently not used optimally while maintaining the same growth speed of the stems. For those like us who believe in a better world, without waste and with ever fewer emissions and more greenery, this aspect is also fundamental. And this will apply, in the future, to each of our bamboo groves and to the very new ones, which have just started to grow on the land of enlightened companies, as in the case of Brugola in Muggiò”.

“Our role is exactly this: to accompany our partners towards an increasingly careful management of resources. We do this by combining important research and development work with our technology”, adds Alessandro Bucciarelli , Head of Agronomic Products & R&D of xFarm Technologies, a tech company specialized in digital agriculture that supports over 500 thousand farmers on an area of over 8 million hectares. - “In particular, with our management software, a network of sensors in the field and the analyses that our team of agronomists and engineers produces, we help farmers and supply chains to adopt increasingly sustainable agricultural practices. The successful collaboration with a visionary player like Forever Bambù goes exactly in this direction”.

Since 2014, Forever Bambù has been the first 100% made in Italy initiative that recovers abandoned land, works it and plants it with an exclusive organic and symbiotic agroforestry protocol to transform it into giant bamboo forests. In 2021, it became a Benefit Company, bringing together 29 agricultural companies, including 7 innovative start-ups, for 250 hectares, planted with 198,000 plants, with the participation of over 1,650 members from all over Europe.

After years of successful crowdfunding campaigns and over 32 million euros of paid-up share capital, Forever Bambù has announced its intention to embark on the path to a stock market listing, the first company in the creation and management of industrial forests to evaluate this growth strategy.