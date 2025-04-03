Barilla is the world's leading food company by reputation

Barilla confirms itself as the first company in the world in the food sector for reputation for the second consecutive year in the latest Global RepTrak 100, conducted by RepTrak, an American company that since 1999 has analyzed the companies with the best reputations at a global level every year.

In this prestigious ranking, which evaluates companies not only for the quality of their products and services, but also for their corporate purpose and shared values, Barilla has strengthened its leadership position in the Food sector, positioning itself in 25th place overall, gaining 4 positions compared to the Global RepTrak 2024, where it was ranked 29th. This growth confirms the Group's ongoing commitment to consolidating its reputation at a global level.

Present in over 100 countries with its brands and 30 production sites (15 in Italy and 15 abroad), Barilla produces over 2 million tons of products every year. Since 2010, it has made almost 500 nutritional reformulations, reducing fats, saturated fats, salt and sugar or increasing the fiber content. In 2022, it launched 40 new products in line with its philosophy: without added sugars, rich in fiber, wholemeal, with legumes or dried fruit and single-portion.

There are numerous milestones that have strengthened the Group's reputation: in 2023, Barilla introduced a new parental leave policy that guarantees each parent 12 weeks of 100% paid leave, helping to reduce the gender gap in the world of work. In the same year, it announced a one billion euro investment plan, half of which is earmarked for Italy, with the design of a new R&D hub in Parma that, from 2025, will guide innovation for the Group's future strategies and an expansion of the Castiglione delle Stiviere plant for 12.6 million euros.

The Group's growth is also based on a strong commitment to sustainability, with continuous investments to improve products and packaging, innovate and reduce environmental impact: since 2010, greenhouse gas emissions have dropped by -28% and water consumption per ton of finished product by -21%, while 62% of electricity (100% for Mulino Bianco, Wasa, GranCereale and Pan di Stelle baked products and for Barilla Pesti) comes from renewable sources such as water, sun and wind. A commitment to sustainability that also translates into concrete awareness-raising actions, such as participation in the XXI National Day of Energy Saving and Sustainable Lifestyles with the “M'Illumino di Meno” initiative, during which the Group symbolically turned off the lights at its Parma headquarters to reiterate the importance of energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Finally, continuous innovation is a pillar of Barilla's success: with "Good Food Makers", a global accelerator for Ag-tech and Food-tech startups, the company has given voice to the most innovative ideas in the food sector. Through this program, Barilla collaborates with young companies to develop sustainable and technologically advanced solutions that can improve the entire food chain, from agriculture to distribution. The selected startups receive support and mentorship from Barilla experts, with the aim of promoting a more responsible and innovative food industry.