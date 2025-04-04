Eurovo expands into Spain and the UK

Eurovo Group, leader in the eggs and egg products sector, announces new acquisitions and strategic partnerships in Europe, further consolidating its presence on international markets. These achievements represent a significant step within a medium-term growth plan whose work has been underway for years and is now considered essential to compete in a global context characterized by a growing process of integration between the players in the sector.

In this context, Eurovo announces the acquisition of Granja Pinilla, a historic Spanish company with over 70 years of experience in the egg sector and a highly structured integrated supply chain. Located near Valladolid, Granja Pinilla directly manages every stage of production, from chick houses to farms, up to the production of feed, selection and packaging of eggs. Equipped with 3 production facilities with a selection and packaging center, over 1 million hens and 80 employees, it exceeds 40 million euros in turnover. With facilities capable of housing over a million hens, the company is a point of reference in the Iberian market with consolidated collaborations with the main large-scale retailers.

Granja Pinilla represents a strategic step for Eurovo, which strengthens its presence in Spain, the third largest European egg producer. The group took its first steps in the country in 2004 with the purchase of the first farm and is now present with the subsidiary Marco Polo Comercio which has 6 farms and 2 factories for the production of egg products and selection and packaging of shell eggs. This new operation allows us to further structure the activities already underway, enhancing the skills acquired over the years and strengthening the relationship with Spanish customers. Furthermore, the integration with Granja Pinilla opens up new prospects on the export front, helping to make Eurovo's presence on the Iberian market even more solid and competitive.

A key element of this acquisition is Granja Pinilla's strong focus on product quality, animal welfare and environmental sustainability, values that have always characterized Eurovo. The Spanish company is equipped with photovoltaic systems for more sustainable production and is actively committed to responsible management of livestock. This harmony of values represents a further element of strength for the integration between the two entities, in full respect of the people who are part of it: all 80 current employees will be maintained, enhancing their skills and ensuring continuity and stability.

Furthermore, Eurovo announces its direct entry into the British market, purchasing the majority shares of Two Chicks (Anna Alla Ltd), a company specialized in the marketing of liquid egg products based on egg white for the retail channel in the United Kingdom, Europe and also outside Europe. The consumer market of egg white and liquid egg products is an opportunity to be developed and the Two Chicks brand, a pioneer with this project started in 2007, is today the first brand in English large-scale distribution with a sellout of almost 6 million euros and a total turnover of approximately 8 million euros.

Eurovo and Two Chicks already have a strong and long-standing partnership. This acquisition marks a new chapter, in which the two founders will continue to lead the company with the same passion and vision that has made it a point of reference in the sector. Together, thanks to the resources, experience and range of innovative products of the Italian group, they will be able to accelerate growth, expand the offer and develop new market opportunities, in a UK where free-range eggs represent a particularly significant share.

This operation adds to the acquisition at the beginning of 2025 of Hulstaert NV, a Belgian company producing liquid egg products for industry and Food Service, and of Waffelman Srl, a Tuscan company that produces pancakes and waffles. “The recent acquisitions that are part of the group's strategic plan will allow us to strengthen Eurovo's presence in important markets such as Spain and England", commented Siro Lionello , CEO of the Eurovo Group. "Thanks to our supply chain and the group's presence abroad for over 25 years, dimensional growth is also necessary to acquire market shares. With the recent acquisitions and those completed at the beginning of 2025, we are proud to be able to announce that another 110 people have joined our Group".