Elevion group, completed the acquisition of Horti Padani

The European group expands in Italy (in Cremona) and confirms growth in green gas production

Biomethane is a sustainable alternative to fossil gas for decarbonising high-temperature industrial processes, which does not require technological upgrades. It can be stored, distributed and used according to demand and has a high versatility for different end uses (buildings, industry, transport and energy production). In view of its ever-increasing use in agriculture, Elevion Group, a European leader...

