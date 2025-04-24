Grana Padano: Sales Return to Growth in Retail in February

Grana Padano returns to growth in Italian retail in line with a trend linked to consumer sales prices. "After an uncertain January and despite one day less than February 2024, Grana Padano recorded, in February 2025, an encouraging increase of 2.3% in retail consumption in Italy. The positive performance stands out above all in comparison with the sharp decline of Parmigiano Reggiano, which recorded -17.4%. Similar cheeses grew a lot, gaining 10.2%".

These are the data released by the general manager of Grana Padano Stefano Berni . As regards the share of retail sales in Italy, Grana Padano takes the lion's share with 42.9%, followed by 31.5% for Parmigiano Reggiano and 25.6% for similar products.

"The cash and carry, which shows the trend of the HoReCa sector, indicates instead", Berni specified, "that Grana Padano reaches a share of 39.1%, Parmigiano Reggiano drops to 7.4%, while similar products dominate with a share of 53.2% of consumption".

At the same time, Grana Padano without rind must deal with the dynamics of large-scale distribution and the significant increase in consumption of similar grated products. "In March 2025, sales of Grana Padano without rind returned to parity, helping to close the first quarter of the year with a practically stable result: -0.1% compared to the same period of the previous year, for a total of 542,229 processed forms. Waste has slowed down a bit, demonstrating a decline in portioned products with rind".

The general manager Berni made this known, also underlining that "this is a signal that confirms the overall stability of the grated cheese sector although the strategies of large-scale distribution and the significant increases in consumption of similar products, even in the grated cheese sector, are slowing down the usual performance of Grana Padano. The branded releases of the first two months of 2025 appear, among other things, to be in balance".

"In March 2025", the general manager also added, "production recorded an increase of 4.83% compared to the same month in 2024. The quarterly trend over the previous year rises from 1.69% to 2.79%, but with the same number of days counted it goes from 3.46% to 3.96%. In January of this year, the Grana Padano Consortium assigned 175 thousand additional wheels equal to 3.1% of production, so it would be good", concluded Berni , "to stay with production within this growth trend".