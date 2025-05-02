Tuttofood. Grana Padano among the great protagonists

The Grana Padano Consortium will be among the protagonists of Tuttofood 2025, the international event dedicated to innovation and sustainability in the agri-food sector that will be held at Fiera Milano Rho from 5 to 8 May. With over 150,000 square meters of exhibition space and more than 3,000 brands present, the event confirms itself as a point of reference for the entire sector.

For the occasion, the Consortium created an impressive 180 m2 stand dedicated to B2B moments for its members and entirely inspired by the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, of which it is a proud sponsor. A space designed to offer an immersive and engaging experience, which celebrates the deep bond between Grana Padano and the world of sport — a union founded on shared values such as commitment, excellence and team spirit, as well as on the extraordinary nutritional properties of the cheese, ideal for those who practice physical activity at all levels.

The Consortium's days will be reported live from the Rtl 102.5 mobile studio present in the stand. The program "W l'Italia" hosted by Angelo Baiguini will create live broadcasts and interviews with special guests for the Consortium, including institutional representatives and protagonists of the world of sport, invited to share experiences and reflections related to the values represented by Grana Padano. The stand will host tasting sessions, show cooking and convivial meetings aimed at enhancing the qualities that distinguish the most consumed PDO in the world.

“The 2025 edition of Tuttofood,” commented the president of the Consortium Renato Zaghini , “represents a new starting point for Grana Padano, also in the name of the upcoming Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Milan Cortina 2026, which we support with pride and with the commitment to help make them a memorable event for Italy and the entire world. After a record-breaking 2024 and an increase of 2.79% recorded between January and March, we are ready to face the future made uncertain by Trump 's duties with our heads held high, with one certainty: we will always remain faithful to a thousand-year-old tradition that has made our cheese a product with an inimitable flavor, made of places, unique skills and passions, which have made it the emblem of Made in Italy in the world”.

Starting at 12:00 on Monday 5 May, the Grana Padano Consortium stand will host the Lombardy Region with two exclusive masterclasses, featuring the wines of the Consortia adhering to As.Co.Vi.Lo, paired with the three ages of Grana Padano Dop. The tastings will be led by an expert Onaf taster, who will lead the public to discover the sensory characteristics of the cheese in harmony with the selected wines.

On Tuesday 6 May, starting at 3:30 pm, the Grana Padano Consortium stand will host the event “Il Gusto dello Sport”, created to celebrate the partnership with the Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 and the conclusion of a creative and gastronomic journey inspired by the five rings of the Olympic flag, a universal symbol of the union between the continents and the shared values of sport. The event will be attended by old and new glories of sport and institutional representatives invited to taste the recipe of the starred chef Davide Oldani , who will interpret a Grana Padano-based dish dedicated to the Olympic ring America.

On Wednesday 7 May, starting at 6:00 pm, the Consortium stand, with the event “Sorsi di Mondo” celebrates the versatility of Grana Padano Dop cheese, which becomes the protagonist of the aperitif by offering a cocktail experience with live music and the preparation, in collaboration with the Milan Bartender Community, of five drinks paired with five finger foods, inspired by the five continents.