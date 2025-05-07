Grana Padano protagonist at Wine to Asia

From 9 to 11 May, the Grana Padano Protection Consortium will participate in Wine to Asia 2025, the main Asian trade fair dedicated to wine and spirits, organized by Veronafiere in collaboration with Shenzhen Pacco Communication. The event will be held at the Futian Convention Center, in the heart of Shenzhen, a strategic metropolis of the Greater Bay Area (GBA), one of the main economic hubs of China.

The event will see the participation of over 520 companies from 30 countries, including 120 Italian producers, confirming the strong presence of Made in Italy in the Asian market. During the event, the Consortium will be the protagonist of several initiatives that, combined with the excellence of Italian wine, will highlight the versatility and quality of Grana Padano cheese.

“We bring Italian taste and emotions to China too,” said Stefano Berni , general manager of the Consortium for the Protection. “While waiting for developments in the American duties issue, the promotion and enhancement of the most consumed and appreciated geographical indication cheese in the world continues steadily.”

Participation in Wine to Asia 2025 represents an important opportunity to strengthen the presence of Grana Padano in Asian markets and to promote the excellence of Made in Italy in the agri-food sector.