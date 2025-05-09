Tuttofood. Brazzale: awards, a new product and a conference

The 2025 edition of Tuttofood Milano closed with 95,000 attendees, after 4 days packed with events, meetings, conferences and lots of tastings. For Brazzale too, these were particularly intense days, starting with the dozens of meetings with international operators who engaged the company team every day to present the new product, namely the Burro delle Alpi Pro with low sodium content with Levosod-Pro, the range of butters for retail and professional users, the Gran Moravia family and the entire world of stretched curds. Added to this were three awards and a conference entitled: "Duties and other vices. How to survive the policy that takes care of us (and the planet)". The fresh packaged milk of the Gran Moravia Eco-sustainable Supply Chain, a prized raw material at the base of every derived specialty, was also the protagonist thanks to the pure tastings offered to the guests, who were particularly surprised by its body and aromatic richness. In this way Brazzale also wanted to underline the need to bring back to the table and into everyday use the wonderful drink that nature offers us and that fashion seems to have made us forget.

Research and innovation are the common thread of the awards received during Tuttofood. The first, at the awards promoted by Gdoweek and Mark Up, went to Burro delle Alpi Pro low sodium with Levosod-Pro, created thanks to the constant research and application work of the Brazzale Science Center, awarded as dairy product innovation. Then it was the turn of Burro delle Alpi Pro Lactose Free, again created with the contribution of the Brazzale Science Center research center and formulated specifically for use by pastry professionals, awarded as best product innovation at the seventeenth edition of the Formaggi & Consumi Awards of Alimentando by Tespi Mediagroup, excellence awards assigned by retail. Chosen by 73 buyers and operators in the sector, it was awarded by the president of the jury Donatella Prampolini , president of Fida (Italian Federation of Food Retailers) and vice president of Confcommercio Imprese per l'Italia. During the ceremony, a special award was also presented for Brazzale's 241-year history, collected by Roberto Brazzale together with his sons Giovanni and Enrico .

The protagonists of the meeting entitled "Tariffs and other vices. How to survive the politics that takes care of us (and the planet)" were Alberto Mingardi , political scientist; Roberto Brazzale , president of Brazzale spa; Camillo Langone , writer and journalist; Fernando Gabriele Giorgio Tateo , Full Professor of Food Science and Technology at the University of Milan; Luigi Mariani , Associate Professor of Agronomy at the University of Brescia. The five guests addressed, each from the point of view of their own sector, that is, politics, art, science, economics and business, the theme of the constraints that limit growth and development, "vices" into which politics systematically falls in an attempt to show that it "takes care" of us, of our things and, today, of the planet.

“The cost of these vices is often much higher for society and individuals than that of a duty, but it is cleverly disguised under a blanket of good intentions, so suggestive as to persuade those who suffer them. We end up having to develop strategies to survive those who take care of us,” explained Roberto Brazzale . At the end of the meeting, in the Better Future Arena of Tuttofood, the official presentation took place, by Professor Tateo and Monica Bononi , Editors, of the first copy of the proceedings of the 1st Bsc Study Conference dedicated to "The New Era of Milk and Dairy Products”, promoted by Brazzale SpA and organized by the Brazzale Science Center (Bsc), which took place in Thiene on 20 and 21 June 2024. Published by Cacucci Editore, the proceedings of the Bsc conference are available at this link: https://www.cacuccieditore.it/la-nuova-era-di-latte-e-derivati-tateo-bononi-9791259654793.



The new product: Burro delle Alpi Pro low sodium with Levosod-Pro Current nutritional guidelines are very clear: less salt, more health. In short, our body needs salt, but in very limited quantities. The risks associated with excess are in fact very significant, which is why it is necessary to limit it in the diet. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends, for a healthy adult, the intake of no more than 5 grams of salt per day. The difficulty, however, often lies in the calculation. And so, we do not realize that we are taking in too much through food, perhaps even with salted butter, a product appreciated because it simplifies work in the kitchen and adds an extra touch to many recipes. Thanks to the constant research and application work of the Brazzale Science Center, the company has developed a new product that allows you to reconcile flavor and health: Burro delle Alpi Pro low sodium with Levosod-Pro.

A wise dosage of sodium chloride during the production phase, through the use of wild celery, an absolutely natural synergist transformed into powder with stabilizing technology (Levosod-Pro), allows to standardize the sodium chloride (salt) content in the Alpine Butter Pro Brazzale. The synergy between sodium chloride and lovage gives it an equivalent and richer flavor and makes it perfect in food preparations in which butter is traditionally used, allowing at the same time a reduced sodium intake. This product, in the 5 kg format, is aimed at professional users: the use of Alpine Butter Pro Brazzale with Levosod-Pro, in fact, guarantees standardizable flavor, with richer characterization, to classic and gourmet food preparations.

The innovation is the result of the work of the branch of the company dedicated to Special Butters and of the integrated activity of the Brazzale Science Nutrition & Food Research Center (BSC), a research center directed by Professor Tateo and Professor Bononi , associate professor of Food Science and Technology at the University of Milan and Head of the Analytical Project of the BSC.