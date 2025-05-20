Pallini toasts its century and a half anniversary

Founded in 1875, a decade after the unification of Italy, Pallini crosses the extraordinary milestone of 150 years in business. Founded as a workshop in a village in the province of Lazio, over the decades the Roman distillery has seen its history intertwine with the evolution of Italian taste, helping to shape and influence it, and opening up to the international market.

As proof of this, in September 2025 the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (MIMIT) will issue a commemorative postage stamp dedicated to the company: a tribute to its historical value in Italy's industrial and cultural fabric and its role as an ambassador of Italian-ness in the world.

1875-2025: one hundred and fifty years of success



Founded in Antrodoco, a town between Lazio and Abruzzo, by Nicola Pallini as a cloth and liquor emporium, the company moved to the center of Rome in 1922, a stone's throw from the Pantheon. Here, under the leadership of his son, Virgilio, the business became a full-fledged distillery and expanded, inaugurating the current plant in Via Tiburtina, then starting to export to America beginning in the 1960s. Its flagship product at that time was Mistrà, an anise-based liqueur to correct coffee, which became very popular very quickly.

Today, under the leadership of Micaela Pallini, president and ceo of the group, it has achieved important goals, in Italy and abroad: it is present in cocktail bars, restaurants and wine shops in 70 countries around the world with its more than 100 products including mainly spirits and liqueurs. In terms of distribution, this has helped it reach more than 3 million liters of products sold in 2024 (+4% over 2023), while in terms of sales it has touched 24.5 million euros (surpassing 20 million in 2023 with an increase of +12.5%).

Then looking at global expansion, exports constitute 78% of its turnover (+14% in 2024). A constant international development well witnessed also by the no less than 70 markets reached in 2024, 12 more than the previous year: among the new additions, stand out closer countries such as the Czech Republic and Serbia, several Latin American states (such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile), up to India and the Philippines.

Iconic products and new challenges

Driving these results are some of the most recognized and appreciated labels: Pallini Limoncello (grown by 15 percent in 2024, making it the best-selling limoncello in the world); Amaro Formidabile (now also distributed abroad with a focus on America); No.3 London Dry Gin (multi-awarded globally and grown by 20% in Italy); the innovative Pallini Limoncello Spritz in a can (ready to drink increasingly popular in Europe); Limonzero (first non-alcoholic limoncello on the market) recently introduced in the Ontario Monopoly, the government agency responsible for the marketing of spirits in the Canadian province, pandering to the need to increasingly focus on the No/Low Alcohol segments. Among the most imminent changes, however, is the restyling of the historic Mistrà, which will maintain its identity and recognizability while becoming more attractive to new generations.

Making this anniversary even more special will be an exclusive event in the heart of Rome on May 24 in the evocative setting of GARUM - Library and Museum of Cuisine. An event that will also see the participation of prominent personalities from the local institutional and cultural world in celebrating the tradition and milestones achieved by the company.

"For 150 years and five generations, the Pallini family has been carrying on a legacy of quality and tradition by innovating but at the same time remaining anchored to its origins and the history of Italy -says Micaela Pallini-. Celebrating this anniversary for us is a great achievement and indicates how much the company has contributed to bringing Italian excellence to the world. Our goal is to keep moving in this direction, always trying to do our best".