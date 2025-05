Agrifish: una Pac forte ma con bilancio dedicato

Agrifood Tuttofood: Barilla presents its new products and wins awards

Better Future Award Recognitions for Protein+, Basil Pesto and Mozzarella di Bufala Campana Dop

Tuttofood, the most important B2B fair, a point of reference for innovation and excellence in Italian agri-food, ends today, where Barilla has brought to the stage its vision of food as a lever to build... more