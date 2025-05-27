Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Gorgonzola, growing balance
Over 5.2 million forms produced: the highest figure ever
The general meeting of the members of the Gorgonzola Dop Consortium took place on May 23 at the Westin Palace Hotel in Milan, the annual meeting in which the 37 member companies gather to take stock of the production of Gorgonzola Dop cheese. The speakers included the president of the Gorgonzola Consortium Antonio Auricchio , the scientific consultant of the Consortium Erasmo Neviani and the doctors...
lml - 50795
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency