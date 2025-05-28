Unesco: a showcase for the excellence of the Marche region

The Marche region will once again be the protagonists in the French capital on June 2nd for an event organized by the Italian diplomatic representation at UNESCO, on the occasion of the Republic Day.

The Marche Region has accepted the invitation from the Italian ambassador accredited to the United Nations , Liborio Stellino , to be the protagonist at a special reception which will be attended by the permanent foreign representatives with their respective delegations and representatives of the Italian and international community residing in Paris.

“It is with great honor,” explains the regional councilor for Productive Activities Andrea Maria Antonini , “that we accept the invitation of Ambassador Stellino . It will be an opportunity for us to present the cultural, artistic and food and wine excellences of the Marche region.”

The initiative, carried out in collaboration with Atim – Agency for Tourism and Internationalization of the Marche, also represents an important lever for tourism promotion, favored by the direct flight connection Ancona–Paris. A strategic opportunity to strengthen tourist flows from France, one of the main foreign markets for the Region.

Councilor Antonini recalls that this is the fourth time in just two years that the Marche region has participated in prominent events in the French capital: “The first initiative was in May 2023 when the Ancona-Paris flight was presented; then in November 2024 the Marche cuisine week, in which we joined the candidacy of Italian cuisine as an intangible heritage of UNESCO; finally, last March it was the Marche fashion system that shone at the Italian Embassy in Paris during the Paris fashion week. These are all important initiatives to enhance and promote our excellence on which the Region is working hard”.

“This intense activity in the field of internationalization,” continues Antonini , “we are carrying forward both in the food and wine and cultural fields, for a complete offer. A land of extraordinary beauty and culture, the Marche is home to one of the oldest UNESCO sites in the world, the city of Urbino, and boasts a leading role in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, coordinated by Fabriano until 2023.”

The director of Atim Marina Santucci will also be attending the event in Paris, highlighting the dual focus of the Marche presence: the promotion of food and wine and the valorization of the Marche architectural and theatrical heritage, in the running for UNESCO recognition: “Atim contributes to the valorization and promotion of the rich cultural and artistic heritage of our region, therefore this event is a further opportunity to present our artistic beauties to such a prestigious audience”.

The highlight of the event will be a show cooking by chef Daniele Citeroni , followed by a tasting, designed to offer the prestigious international audience an authentic experience of the flavours of the Marche region.

“For us,” concludes Antonini , “Paris is a very important place, a hub for promoting our territory and so on this occasion too, the Marche will certainly make a good impression.”