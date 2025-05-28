Ismea appointed by the EU Copernicus ambassador

Ismea has been appointed Copernicus Ambassador. The Institute’s recognition from the European Union confirms its role as a point of reference for communities of users and promoters of Earth observation applications in agriculture and rural areas.

With this in mind, Ismea is strengthening its commitment to the modernisation and innovation of Italian agriculture, with an extensive programme of information, training and practical activities dedicated to the use of earth observation applications. The Institute aims to support farmers, consultants and operators, public and private, in the transition towards more sustainable and innovative business and territorial management models, Promoting the integration of satellite data into decision-making and operational processes and disseminating knowledge of technologies that improve the effectiveness and efficiency of both administrative processes and the day-to-day management of agricultural holdings.

In the context of inter-institutional cooperation, Ismea has initiated its first collaborations with regions, academia, public and private bodies competent in agricultural matters, as well as with companies specialized in satellite services applied to agriculture. These synergies have led to the testing of training and learning paths for consultants in the sector and to the definition of cooperation schemes between institutions.

The project proposals have so far resulted in 3 training courses in as many Italian regions, which saw the participation of about 150 users, supported by 25 experts and speakers and 4 universities. The project involved 15 entities, including public administrations and local authorities, and 3 companies specialising in satellite technologies.

Ismea also represented the experience gained at the EU Space Network’s General Assembly held last April in Venice and promoted a reskilling and upskilling activity for professionals and in specific training areas aimed at bridging the gaps between The skills gap identified in Earth observation.

For its proactive role on these issues, Ismea, formerly Copernicus Academy, has become part of the wider family of Copernicus Ambassadors, A certificate confirming it as a point of reference for the user communities and promoter of the deployment of satellite applications in agriculture and rural areas.

"The commitment of Ismea through skills -explains the general manager Sergio Marchi- aims to strengthen the competitiveness and economic and environmental sustainability of the primary sector. The aim is also to improve the quality of processes, optimize irrigation consumption and the use of technical means and, last but not least, to spread the culture of integral risk management".



