European Millers: Francesco Vacondio confirmed as leader for 2025/26

Pianu (Italmopa): "The confirmation of one of our representatives as president of the body is a source of pride and also of great responsibility".

The General Assembly of the European Flour Millers, the Association representing the European soft wheat milling industry (3,800 mills and 47 million tonnes of soft wheat and rye annually processed into approximately 600 types of flour), today confirmed Francesco Vacondio of Molini Industriali di Modena as President of the Association for the two-year period 2025/2026. Vacondio will be assisted by vice-presidents Jan Cordesmeyer (Germany) and Gary Sharkey (Great Britain).

This was announced by Italmopa – Associazione Industriali Mugnai d'Italia (FederPrima/Confindustria) – which is one of the 25 national milling associations adhering to the European Flour Millers. “The confirmation of one of our representatives at the top of the European milling industry”, highlights Piero Luigi Pianu , director of Italmopa, “is certainly a source of great pride for our sector, whose leadership derives from the unparalleled ability of our millers to identify, select, mix and transform the best varieties of wheat into flours of unparalleled quality. But it also represents, at this time, a commitment of great responsibility in light, in particular, of both the uncertainties that characterize the international framework and the related consequences on the trade of raw materials and processed food products, and the upcoming redefinition of the Common Agricultural Policy. Therefore, in wishing good luck to Francesco Vacondio , our Association will continue to work alongside him to provide every appropriate contribution and support”.

The Italian soft wheat milling industry, exclusively represented by Italmopa, annually processes 5.8 million tons of wheat for the production of approximately 4.3 million tons of flour, of which 58% is used for the production of bread and substitute products, 17% for the production of biscuits, leavened products and pastry products, 10% for the production of pizzas, 8% for export, 5% for domestic use and 2% for the production of pasta.