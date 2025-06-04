Taleggio Dop: exports growing (+11.6%) in 2024

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Taleggio Protection Consortium announces market data for 2024, which show significant growth in exports of the PDO cheese, while production has remained substantially stable. These results confirm the Made-in-Italy excellence of Taleggio PDO and the ability to consolidate its presence in European and non-European markets, the result of constant attention to quality and product protection. The overall...