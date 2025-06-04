Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Taleggio Dop: exports growing (+11.6%) in 2024
The USA remains the reference market with 362,524 kg sold, followed by the United Kingdom with 159,945 kg
The Taleggio Protection Consortium announces market data for 2024, which show significant growth in exports of the PDO cheese, while production has remained substantially stable. These results confirm the Made-in-Italy excellence of Taleggio PDO and the ability to consolidate its presence in European and non-European markets, the result of constant attention to quality and product protection. The overall...
lml - 51014
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency