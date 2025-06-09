Grated Grana Padano: volumes growing in the first 5 months of 2025 on an annual basis

Grated Grana Padano closed the first five months of 2025 with an overall increase of 0.4% in volumes compared to the same period last year. A result that, although limited, takes on a certain value considering the current economic situation and the usual decline during the Easter period. This was announced by the General Director of the Grana Padano Consortium Stefano Berni .

In May 2025, sales of rindless and grated products fell by 2.7%, in line with expectations and a logical consequence of the April trend (-5.2%). "These data do not catch us unprepared", commented Berni . "On the contrary, they confirm that this format always appears dynamic, despite some physiological fluctuations related to the calendar and purchasing behaviors".

Ready-to-use Grana Padano continues to intercept demand as a segment with a high level of service and value. "Despite this seasonal slowdown, sales of grated and rindless Grana Padano", added the general manager, "remain significant both on the national market and in the main European countries, representing over 40% of total sales".

"The fact that, faced with sustained prices, the market has absorbed the volumes produced in the first five months well", continues Berni , "is an important signal. It is the confirmation that the quality of our PDO is recognized and sought after, even in the easiest to use formats such as grated".

The 4.76% increase in production of Grana Padano observed between January and May 2025 is, however, not to be underestimated: "The unmistakable signs of the need to contain the growth of volumes a little", reiterated the general manager, "are all there. Now we must intervene intelligently in the coming months with the aim of maintaining a balance between supply and demand. Only in this way will it be possible to continue to place our Grana Padano at satisfactory sustained prices also in the coming months and to best valorize our work".