Elevion Group and AB together for five new biomethane plants

Elevion Group, a company providing end-to-end solutions for decarbonization and energy efficiency, and AB, a global player in energy sustainability solutions, announce the signing of a framework agreement for the construction and maintenance of five biogas to biomethane upgrading plants in Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy. The project is expected to have a significant environmental impact, with an estimated saving of 50,000 tons of CO₂ equivalent per year.

Biomethane is a renewable energy source that is increasingly central to the Italian energy transition, also in terms of European strategic autonomy. According to the Italian Biogas Consortium (Cib), national production currently stands at around 750 million Smc/year, with the aim of reaching 1.8 billion thanks to the PNRR and arriving at 5 billion Smc by 2030, 80% from agricultural sources.

The agreement between AB and Elevion Group represents one of the most significant Italian collaborations in the sector, and includes five plants (three of 350 Smc/h, one of 450 Smc/h and one of 900 Smc/h), all equipped with AB Biochange technology, a high selectivity membrane upgrading system. Each plant will be equipped with accessory systems for the complete treatment and injection of biomethane into the national grid. The activities will include engineering, commissioning and full-service maintenance.

“For us at AB this is another important step to contribute to the objectives of the National Energy and Climate Plan, particularly in the biomethane sector,” says Angelo Baronchelli , president of AB. “We are proud to support Elevion Group with the best AB technologies to guarantee high performance and long life for the plants.”

“We have already adopted Biochange technology for our first certified biomethane plant,” says Claudio Sanna , CEO of Elevion Group | Italy – and we have chosen to strengthen the synergy with AB for the reliability of the service and the capillarity of their network, fundamental elements to guarantee the continuity of our operations and achieve the objectives of our industrial plan”.

The installations will take place on agricultural sites already equipped with biogas infrastructures, facilitating a rapid and sustainable conversion. The biomethane will be produced from agricultural by-products and livestock waste, sourced locally from certified suppliers with a view to an integrated supply chain, circular economy and decarbonisation. The agreement is part of Elevion Group's growth path in the bioenergy sector in Italy: the goal by 2026 is to reach an hourly production of 5,400 Smc of biomethane, equal to 42.5 million Smc/year, to be used for the decarbonisation of energy-intensive industrial processes.