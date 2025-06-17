China "stable and resilient" economy

China’s economy in May was "generally stable with steady growth". The National Bureau of Statistics of China reports that in May, all regions and departments "the national economy has maintained stability against pressures". Production and demand have grown steadily, the official note stresses, employment has remained generally stable, new growth engines have developed robustly and high-quality development has gained a new and better growth momentum.

In general, the report notes, "the domestic economy has maintained a steady development momentum with steady growth, which has highlighted the resilience and vitality of the Chinese economy".

However, adds the note, "we must be aware that there are still many unstable and uncertain factors in the external environment, that self-generated driving forces to expand domestic demand need to be strengthened and that the foundations for a sustained economic recovery need to be further consolidated".

In more detail, "industrial production has been growing steadily, with equipment manufacturing and high-tech manufacturing growing rapidly". In May, the total value added of industrial enterprises grew by 5.8% on an annual basis, or 0.61% on a monthly basis. In terms of sectors, the value added of mining increased by 5.7% compared to the previous year, that of manufacturing by 6.2%, and that of electricity, heat, gas and water production and supply by 2.2%.

Sales on the market recovered strongly and trade goods grew rapidly. In May, total retail sales of consumer goods reached 4,132.6 billion yuan, equal to 497.1 billion Euros with an increase of 6.4% year-on-year, 1.3 percentage points more than the previous month, or a rise of 0.93% on a monthly basis.



Analyzing the different areas, retail sales of consumer goods in urban areas reached 3,605.7 billion yuan, equivalent to over 433.7 billion Euros with an increase of 6.5% compared to the previous year, while those in rural areas reached 526,5 billion yuan, equivalent to more than 63.2 billion Euros with an increase of 5.4%.



Grouped by consumption patterns, retail sales of goods were 3,674.8 billion yuan, equivalent to more than 442 billion Euros with an increase of 6.5%: the revenues from catering were 457,8 billion yuan, equivalent to almost 55 billion Euros with an increase of 5.9%.



Sales of basic necessities and some quality goods "showed good growth". The retail sales of a sector such as cereals, oil and food rose by 14.6%: in the first five months, total retail sales of consumer goods reached 20,317,1 billion yuan, equivalent to more than 2,444 billion Euros with an increase of 5% compared to the previous year.

As regards imports and exports of goods, the statistical office stresses that "they have supported growth and the structure of trade has continued to improve". In May, the total value of imports and exports of goods was 3,809.8 billion yuan (over 458 billion Euros), an increase of 2.7% compared to the previous year. In the first five months, the total value of goods imports and exports was 17,944.9 billion yuan (about 2,159 billion Euros), an increase of 2.5% compared to the previous year.

Consumer prices "have remained low and the core CPI has risen slightly," explains the Chinese Statistical Office. In May, the consumer price index (CPI) fell by 0.1% year-on-year and 0.2% month-on-month. Prices of food, tobacco and alcohol rose by 0.1% year-on-year; clothing by 1.5%; housing by 0.1%; everyday goods and services by 0.1%; transport and communications by 4,3%; education, culture and recreation 0.9%; medical services and health care 0.3%; other items and services 7.3%.

Among food, tobacco and alcohol prices, fresh vegetables fell by 8.3%, cereals by 1.4%, pork by 3.1% and fresh fruit by 5.5%. Core CPI, excluding food and energy prices, rose 0.6% year-on-year, 0.1 percentage points higher than the previous month. In the first five months, CPI fell by 0.1% year-on-year.