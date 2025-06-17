Climate Change: Three Days of Conferences in Rimini

The seventh edition of the European Climate Change Adaptation (ECCA), the most important European conference dedicated to adaptation to climate change, organized by the European Commission with JPI Climate, which is coming to Italy for the first time, started today at the Palacongressi in Rimini.

An international event that will attract more than 600 participants including scientists, climatologists, environmental experts, politicians, internationally renowned professionals, as well as representatives of non-governmental organizations and representatives of the private sector to share knowledge, experiences, research and innovative solutions aimed at promoting transnational synergies in the fight against climate change.

The MAIA project (Maximising Impact and Accessibility of European Climate Research - go to the website), a European initiative included in the Horizon Europe program that entirely supported its financing for a total value of just over 4 million euros, will be one of the main protagonists of the event.

The work began at 2.30 pm yesterday, June 16, and at 4.45 pm one of the most important meetings of the Maia project was held, entitled “Water Innovation and Beyond in Food, Beverage and Agribusines”, in which, among other speakers, Maria José Sanz Sánchez , scientific director of the Basque Centre for Climate Change as well as Project coordinator of Maia, participated.

The MAIA Consortium is made up of 15 European partners, coming from 8 countries such as Spain, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Austria, Belgium, Sweden and the United Kingdom, and they have all been selected based on their skills in the field of scientific research, communication, knowledge management and stakeholder engagement.

“The focus of the MAIA project,” explains Giulia Lorenzoni , project manager of Maia, “is to connect scientists, climatologists, politicians, stakeholders, civil society to share the knowledge acquired so far with the aim of facilitating decision-making processes on adaptation to climate change, a constantly evolving theme that must involve all communities. The project, in fact, fills the gap that still divides science, politics, the productive world and society on a pressing and highly topical topic that must be addressed with a systemic and competent approach.”

Stand 19 of the Palacongressi in Rimini will host the MAIA project, which during the three days of Ecca includes several separate sessions to illustrate and explore the various areas in which it is involved.