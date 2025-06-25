Italian Dop Tourism Report: 361 consortia, 597 products and 585 activities

Parma Ham and Grana Padano among the document's "case histories".

The 1st Dop Tourism Report, created by the Qualivita Foundation in collaboration with Origin Italia and with the support of Masaf, was presented in Rome. The day, with insights from experts and institutional representatives, was enriched by numerous live connections with the territories, giving voice to the protection Consortia and the protagonists of the Dop and Igp supply chains. The event concluded with speeches by the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests Francesco Lollobrigida and the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè , who underlined the strategic interest of the country system for an expanding sector.

Dop Tourism represents a new frontier of food and wine tourism. A model that focuses on Geographical Indications as tools to generate authentic, educational and sustainable experiences. An increasingly widespread phenomenon in Italy, Dop Tourism is not just a set of "themed" initiatives, but represents an integrated reception system built around the Dop and Igp supply chains, under the direction of the Protection Consortia, in line with the new EU Regulation 2024/1143 which also assigns them the responsibility "of developing tourist services in the relevant geographical area". A tourist offer that tells the story of the real Italy, with experiences contextualized in the landscape, history and traditions of local communities and guaranteeing quality, identity and connection with the territory.

Based on direct surveys and the examination of institutional sources, the 1st Report on Dop Tourism offers an updated and organic analysis of tourism linked to Geographical Indications in Italy. With 585 activities – promoted by 361 Protection Consortia and involving 597 Dop Igp products –, 87 reference regulations, as well as a selection of the main scientific studies and sector data, the report outlines a complete picture of the phenomenon at national and local level. The 235 Events recorded in 2024 confirm themselves as the most dynamic area of Dop Tourism, with consolidated initiatives such as Open Dairies or guided tastings in the cellar, together with new proposals such as cultural festivals and sporting events linked to Dop Igp products and the territories.

188 permanent Infrastructures are added, essential for offering immersive and lasting experiences linked to GI products: Wine and flavour routes - recognised by the Regions - food museums, educational spaces and accessible cultural heritage, which testify to the deep historical and cultural link between GIs and their places of origin. The report also maps 130 elements of Valorisation, official recognition of the areas of origin of PDO and PGI products: UNESCO heritage sites (such as the Prosecco Hills of Valdobbiadene and Conegliano or the Art of dry stone walls), Historic rural landscapes recognised by Masaf, regional and national parks managed by the Ministry of the Environment which represent the interconnection between production excellence and environmental value. The framework of activities is completed by 32 specific In-formazione actions - including conferences, publications, training and communication activities - which aim to improve the tourist offer linked to PDO and PGI products and effectively promote the initiatives.

The Report also contains the analysis of 41 case histories of activities considered a model in their field. A selection of these was told during the presentation of the report through live connections with the territories, in which the experiences of various protection consortia were shown: Parma Ham Consortium, Garda Dop Oil Consortium, Modica Chocolate Consortium, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese Consortium, Prosecco Doc Protection Consortium, Vesuvius Wine Protection Consortium, Roccaverano Dop Cheese Consortium, Grana Padano Protection Consortium, Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Wine Protection Consortium, Riviera Ligure Dop Oil Protection Consortium, Franciacorta Protection Consortium, Mozzarella di Bufala Campana Dop Protection Consortium, Asiago Cheese Protection Consortium, Modena Balsamic Vinegar Protection Consortium.

