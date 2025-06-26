Grana Padano ambassador of italian flavour at Summer Fancy Food

The Grana Padano Protection Consortium, committed to promoting and enhancing the world's most famous and consumed PDO cheese, will participate in the 69th edition of the Summer Fancy Food Show, scheduled from June 29 to July 1 at the Javits Center in New York. Considered the largest trade event dedicated to food products in the United States, the Summer Fancy Food Show represents an extraordinary opportunity to present the latest news and the best excellences of food & beverage to an audience of over 30,000 professionals in the sector, including producers, buyers, brokers, distributors and specialized operators.

Inside the Italian Pavilion, at the stand, the Grana Padano Consortium will welcome members and visitors with exclusive tastings of Grana Padano Riserva 24 months, to celebrate the quality, tradition and know-how that have made this PDO cheese an icon of Made in Italy agri-food excellence. To make the experience even more engaging, thanks to the collaboration with GialloLoves Italy - the media properties of GialloZafferano that tell the story of Italian cuisine in the United States, two unmissable live show-cooking sessions will be staged every day with the participation of some of the most beloved creators: the energy of the meeting between Italy and America by Aurora Cavallo @cookergirl and Alessandra Ciuffo @flavorsbyale, and the wellness cuisine of @chefmarco_nyc. The three talents will take turns at the stove to create creative and tasty dishes based on Grana Padano, offering the public a real journey into flavor.

"Grana Padano's participation in the Summer Fancy Food Show 2025", said Stefano Berni, General Manager of the Consortium, "is not only an international showcase, but the confirmation of our commitment to bringing the excellence of Made in Italy to tables all over the world, strengthening the special bond also with the US market, where taste and quality are increasingly appreciated regardless of the senseless imposition of duties to the detriment of consumers".

In addition to participating in the fair, the Consortium will also organize an exclusive event on June 30 at Bar 65 (Rockefeller Center), dedicated to consortium members, their guests and institutional figures. During the evening there will be a culinary contest organized with GialloLoves Italy between @cookergirl and @chefmarco_nyc who will compete in the reinterpretation of risotto alla milanese: a traditional version and a revisited one in a contemporary key, both in the name of taste and well-being.