CAP at the centre of talks between Italy and Spain

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The bilateral meeting between the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida , and the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of the Kingdom of Spain, Luis Planas , took place today at the Masaf, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry. During the meeting, there was strong convergence on the importance of preserving a strong and autonomous Common Agricultural Policy (CAP),...