CAP at the centre of talks between Italy and Spain

Spanish Agriculture Minister Planas meets his counterpart Lollobrigida in Rome

The bilateral meeting between the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida , and the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of the Kingdom of Spain, Luis Planas , took place today at the Masaf, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry. During the meeting, there was strong convergence on the importance of preserving a strong and autonomous Common Agricultural Policy (CAP),...

