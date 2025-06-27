Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
CAP at the centre of talks between Italy and Spain
Spanish Agriculture Minister Planas meets his counterpart Lollobrigida in Rome
The bilateral meeting between the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida , and the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of the Kingdom of Spain, Luis Planas , took place today at the Masaf, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry. During the meeting, there was strong convergence on the importance of preserving a strong and autonomous Common Agricultural Policy (CAP),...
