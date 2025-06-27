Two new entries in the Starbucks board of directors

Starbucks has announced the appointment of two new CEOs to its board of directors, effective June 25, 2025. They are economist Dambisa Moyo and Marissa Mayer , CEO of an artificial intelligence startup. Moyo and Mayer join nine other members of the Starbucks board of directors: Ritch Allison, Andrew Campion, Beth Ford, Jørgen Vig Knudstorp, Neal Mohan, Daniel Servitje, Mike Sievert, Wei Zhang and Brian Niccol.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dambisa Moyo and Marissa Mayer to the Starbucks board of directors,” said Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol . “They bring deep experience in areas important to our future, including technology, transformation and global business. We have a strong board of directors, and Moyo and Mayer will be great assets as we accelerate our Back to Starbucks strategy.”

Dambisa Moyo has served as Co-Chair of Versaca Investments, a family office focused on global growth investing, since she co-founded it in 2021. With over 30 years of experience analyzing macroeconomics and international affairs, Moyo is an accomplished global economist. She previously served as CEO of Mildstorm, an economics and finance firm, from 2015 to 2021, and prior to that, she worked at Goldman Sachs and the World Bank. Moyo serves on the boards of Chevron Corporation and Condé Nast, and previously served on the boards of SABMiller, Barclays Bank, 3M, and Seagate Technologies.

“It is a privilege to join the Starbucks board of directors and contribute to a company that has become a global symbol of connection, resilience and innovation,” said Moyo . “Starbucks’ commitment to supporting local communities and creating economic opportunity around the world is inspiring. I look forward to supporting the company’s long-term growth as it continues to lead with purpose, impact and integrity.”

Marissa Mayer is the CEO and founder of Sunshine AI, a technology startup that uses AI to automate everyday tasks. She has over 20 years of experience in the consumer technology industry driving business innovation and growth. She previously served as CEO, President, and Board Director of Yahoo!. Prior to joining Yahoo!, Inc., she spent 13 years at Google, Inc.

Mayer currently serves on the boards of Walmart, AT&T, and Hilton Hotels & Resorts. He has also served on the board of directors of Nextdoor.

“Starbucks has always combined meaningful relationships with a spirit of innovation,” Mayer said. “I am honored to join the Starbucks board of directors at such a dynamic time in the company’s journey. The Back to Starbucks strategy is a strong invitation to return to the strengths of the brand, while embracing the digital tools that will define the next generation of customer and partner experiences.”





