Nardini "drinks" the historic Domenis 1898 distillery

Deep values, respect for one's roots, and a clear vision for the future: this is the spirit that unites Nardini, the oldest distillery in Italy, founded in 1779, and Domenis 1898, a historic Friulian distillery known for the quality of its spirits and an authentic identity deeply rooted in the region. "From this commonality," a statement explains, "a strategic operation is born that marks a new step in Distilleria Nardini's growth, aimed at strengthening its presence in the premium segment and further enhancing the culture of excellent grappa.

Domenis 1898 joins the group with its own product portfolio and distinctive brand, helping to complete Distilleria Nardini's offering with a coherent, credible, and strongly identifiable proposal. Specifically, the acquisition expands the offering aimed at high-end consumers through a highly valuable brand like Storica Nera, Domenis' flagship product, known and appreciated for its quality and recognizability.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is based on a clear principle: to enhance Domenis without altering its identity. Production will remain in Cividale del Friuli, in the province of Udine, respecting its territorial roots and traditional techniques, starting with the exclusive use of Friulian pomace and the use of small boilers.

"For our family, grappa is first and foremost a lifestyle choice," explains Angelo Nardini , president of Nardini Holding. "The addition of Domenis 1898 strengthens what we have always considered essential: production, the culture of the spirit, and the commitment to carrying on a tradition of quality."

Distilleria Nardini will support this process with targeted investments to make the facility even more efficient and sustainable, ensuring continuity, production quality, and the use of local labor. At the same time, the operation will strengthen the group's presence in the on-trade channel, historically dominated by Domenis, activating organizational synergies capable of generating value.

"With this operation, Distilleria Nardini confirms its commitment to promoting a growth model based on quality, tradition, and a deep connection with the local area," says Michele Viscidi, CEO of Distilleria Nardini.

How did the acquisition of Domenis 1898 come about, and what is the strategic vision that led to it? "Distilleria Nardini's strategic vision," Viscidi continues, "envisions the group's structured growth, both organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition of Domenis 1898 fits into this process as a concrete opportunity to strengthen our market positioning through the integration of a solid and recognized brand."

"This acquisition," Viscidi adds, "allows us to consistently complete our offering to premium consumers. Products like Storica Nera represent recognized excellence, perfectly aligned with the values of quality and authenticity that have always guided Distilleria Nardini."

Were there other options considered before choosing Domenis? "No," the CEO replies. "Domenis immediately represented a unique opportunity, given the value of its brand, the quality of its products, and its consistency with our strategic vision. No alternatives were considered."

How do you intend to enhance the brand while maintaining its Friulian identity? "The Domenis identity is a heritage to be preserved," says Viscidi . "We will continue to use exclusively Friulian pomace and distill in the historic plant in Cividale del Friuli, keeping our production and cultural roots firmly rooted in the local area.

Are there plans to expand the product range, or will it remain separate from the distillery's portfolio? "There are no expansions currently planned," the CEO replies. "The goal is to maintain the focus on grappa as a distinctive and premium product. Any developments will be evaluated over time, with the utmost attention to brand identity.

Will production remain exclusively in Friuli? Are investments planned for the plant? "Yes," Viscidi confirms, "production will remain in Cividale del Friuli, with the boiler distillation plant. Investments will also be made to make improvements, increasing efficiency and production capacity, while always respecting tradition."

How will the presence in the ON Trade channel change? "Thanks to Domenis's sales and distribution strength," the CEO emphasizes, "the Nardini group's presence in the out-of-home channel will be significantly strengthened with an even more comprehensive and targeted offering. Solutions are already under development that will optimize distribution, with mutual benefits in terms of efficiency and market presence."

What will be the next steps after the acquisition? "The goal," Viscidi concludes, "is to work resolutely to achieve the growth objectives set out in the acquisition plan, consolidating results and fully leveraging the potential of this new integration.