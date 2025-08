UE. Birra: 34,7 mld litri prodotti nel 2024. Germania conserva primato

Economy and finance EU. Beer: 34.7 billion liters produced in 2024. Germany retains the lead.

The Netherlands holds record exports, but with declining numbers. France is the largest importer.

According to Eurostat, in 2024, European Union countries produced 32.7 billion liters of beer with an alcohol content above 0.5% and 2 billion liters of beer with an alcohol content below 0.5% or no alcohol... more