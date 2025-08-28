European Union: 8.5% of the population cannot afford meat or fish every two days

In 2024, 8.5% of the European Union population was unable to afford a meal based on meat, fish, or a vegetarian equivalent every other day: this percentage is 1.0 percentage point lower than in 2023 (9.5%). The percentage was significantly higher for people at risk of poverty, at 19.4%, compared to people not at risk of poverty (6.4%), according to Eurostat.

At the national level, the highest share of people at risk of poverty who could not afford a proper meal was recorded in Slovakia (39.8%), followed by Bulgaria (37.7%) and Hungary (37.3%). On the other hand, the lowest shares were recorded in Cyprus (3.5%), Ireland, and Portugal (both 5.1%).

The ability to afford a meat, fish, or vegetarian meal every two days is among the factors observed at household level to calculate the rate of severe material and social deprivation. This factor is one of the components of the indicator of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion. The indicator is used to monitor the headline target on poverty and social inclusion of the European Pillar of Social Rights Action Plan.