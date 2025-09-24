EU Commission raises cinnamon alarm

The EU Commission has detected fraud and potential safety concerns in the spice sector on the European market. This is confirmed by the latest findings of scientists at the JRC (The Joint Research Centre EU Science Hub), who analyzed 104 cinnamon samples, 44 of which were labeled as Ceylon cinnamon, considered the most valuable variety, purchased from retailers in 10 EU countries and the United Kingdom, Serbia, and Sri Lanka.

The analyses first revealed that Ceylon cinnamon had been replaced with cassia cinnamon, a cheaper and less aromatic alternative. Furthermore, the scientists compared the product's compliance with current European legislation and international standards: the analyses revealed that over 66% of the samples did not meet international quality standards.

Furthermore, the analyzed samples did not comply with EU food safety regulations and potentially exceeded legal limits for coumarin, a natural aromatic compound found in cassia and other plants that is potentially toxic to the liver. According to the scientists, the analyzed samples could therefore raise suspicions of commercial fraud.

The results of the investigation, underlines the EU press release, "can help the scientific community and policy makers to establish threshold values for the different components of cinnamon and to define when to consider a sample suspicious: this will allow for more detailed surveillance and will help the competent authorities to take action".

In 2023, cinnamon was the fifth most imported spice in the EU, after ginger, paprika, pepper, and turmeric; with demand expected to grow in the coming years, cinnamon represents a tempting target for fraudsters.

There are two main botanical types of cinnamon: Ceylon cinnamon (Cinnamomum verum or Cinnamomum zeylanicum Blume), native to Sri Lanka, and Cassia cinnamon (Cinnamomum cassia or Cinnamomum aromaticum), native to Myanmar, a cheaper and lower-quality alternative with a stronger flavor and naturally containing coumarin. Depending on the market, both types may often be labeled simply as "cinnamon," which can cause confusion.

The JRC conducted a holistic study applying different analytical methods to identify different types of fraud in the sector: as many as 9% of the samples labelled as Ceylon cinnamon were totally or partially replaced by Cassia cinnamon.

The analyses revealed other potential frauds, such as the replacement of bark with other parts of the cinnamon tree, such as roots, leaves, and flowers, which were present in high numbers in the samples. Furthermore, approximately 21% of the samples did not meet international standards due to their high total ash content.

The study also showed that 9.6% of the samples did not comply with the maximum limit of 2 mg kg-1 for lead set by European food safety legislation and that 31 of the analyzed samples were potentially dangerous for children due to a high coumarin content.

"The type of irregularities detected in cinnamon, including fraudulent practices," the statement explains, "is varied and cannot be addressed with a single analytical technique; standardized methods are needed. The high rate of irregular cinnamon samples on the European market indicates that all stakeholders in the sector, policy makers, control laboratories, and producers should pay attention to the situation."

The note from Brussels recalls that "cinnamon marketed in the EU must comply with several regulations", including:

general principles and requirements of food law, establishment of the European Food Safety Authority and definition of procedures in food safety matters;

provision of food information to consumers;

maximum levels for certain contaminants in food, setting a maximum level of 2.0 mg of lead per kg of cinnamon;

food additives, setting a maximum level of 150 mg of sulfur dioxide-sulphites per kg in cinnamon.

Furthermore, the EU note concludes, "the Regulation on flavourings and certain food ingredients with flavouring properties intended for use in and on foods establishes maximum levels of coumarin ranging from 5 mg kg−1 in desserts to 50 mg kg−1 in traditional and/or seasonal baked goods labelled as containing cinnamon. There is no specific provision that applies to the coumarin naturally present in cinnamon."