Taghleef introduces the easy peel label

Taghleef Industries, a Dubai-based company with an Italian subsidiary in San Giorgio di Nogaro (Udine), presents a proprietary technology, peelable in-mold (IML) label film, which sets a "new benchmark" in the development and production of label films for decorating rigid polypropylene (PP) packaging. This new technology enables the production of IML films that maintain their adhesion during use but are designed to separate cleanly and easily during mechanical recycling, thanks to a uniquely engineered film structure.

During mechanical recycling, the label fragments, printed with smudge-resistant inks and protected with varnishes, are first detached during the grinding phase and then removed in the air elutriation phase, where they are directed into flexible plastic recycling streams. This innovative process prevents contamination of the PP recycling stream and significantly improves the purity and quality of the recovered fragments. "This is not a single film, but a technology platform that redefines the way IML films are designed and recycled," explains Simone Baldin , Business Unit Manager. "It adds significant sustainability value to our IML portfolio without compromising brand performance or production efficiency."

Key benefits include seamless compatibility with existing IML and injection molding lines and “no compromise” in shelf appeal, print quality, or brand messaging.

The new peel-off film solution fully complies with the European Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) and the RecyClass guidelines, which require peel-off labels, particularly for natural and white PP containers, to ensure complete recyclability. With this innovative technology, Taghleef Industries continues to lead the way in sustainable packaging, helping partners meet performance, compliance, and consumer expectations—all in a single solution.

Taghleef Industries will be present at Labelexpo Europe in Barcelona from September 16th to 19th - Hall 3, Stand A42. Headquartered in Dubai, the company has manufacturing operations in 11 countries across six continents: two plants in Asia/Middle East (Dubai, Oman), three in Europe ( Italy , Hungary, and Spain), one each in Australia (Wodonga), Africa (Egypt), the USA (Indiana), Canada (Quebec), and two in Latin America (Colombia and Mexico). It also has distribution centers in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, South Africa, and El Salvador, and representative offices in China, Malaysia, and India. It produces 500,000 tons of specialized and multipurpose films for flexible packaging, labels, technical applications, and graphic arts: the company owns the NATIVIA, EXTENDO, SHAPE360, Titanium, DERPROSA, SynDECOR, reLIFE, and bioPP films brands.