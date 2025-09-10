EU Parliament: Stop manipulation of "meat" labels

The European Parliament's Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development has approved measures aimed at strengthening farmers' position in the agri-food supply chain. A key element concerns transparency and fairness in food marketing and labeling. The European People's Party (EPP) parliamentary group secured the exclusive reservation of traditional terms such as "steak" or "hamburger" for products derived from animal meat.

"A steak is made of meat, period. Using these designations only for real meat ensures honest labelling, protects farmers, and preserves European culinary traditions," says MEP Céline Imart , the Parliament's chief negotiator on the issue.

"Lab-grown meat is not only a total aberration, but also a threat to traditional agriculture and real food production, the heart of European agriculture. Farmers deserve fair treatment and consumers deserve clarity. Let's keep the term 'burger' for meat, while vegetarian products deserve their own names," adds Imart .

The EPP Group remains committed to promoting a fair and transparent agri-food supply chain that values the hard work of European farmers and respects consumer choice.