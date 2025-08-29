France. Lumpy skin disease: €2.4 million in compensation already paid out.

Lumpy skin disease is also beginning to decline in France. According to data presented by French Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard , from June 29 to August 28, 77 outbreaks of lumpy skin disease were detected in the country, concentrated in three areas and confined to the borders of three departments: 32 in Savoie, 44 in Haute-Savoie, and 1 in Ain. These outbreaks affect 45 farms.

After a stable phase of approximately ten outbreaks per week between early July and early August, the weekly number of new outbreaks has dropped to two per week in the last two weeks. No new outbreaks have been detected since August 22.

Vaccination in the regulated zones surrounding the outbreaks began on July 18 and involves all cattle, regardless of age, located within the so-called "regulated" zone, which extends for a 50-kilometer radius around the outbreaks. Cattle vaccination in this zone, mandatory and entirely funded by the government, aims to eradicate the disease by limiting its spread around the outbreaks.

Two months after the appearance of lumpy skin disease in the country and a month and a half after the start of the vaccination campaign, over 90% of cattle on farms in regulated areas have been vaccinated, for a total of over 220,000 head.

Given the urgent need to quickly support the liquidity of affected farmers and the desire to support the recovery of livestock numbers, exceptional measures have been adopted, including the provision of cash advance compensation within a few days of the slaughter of affected animals. Pending the results of the assessments of the animals' replacement value, 42 owners of slaughtered animals have so far received advances totaling €2.4 million.