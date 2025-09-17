Anuga 2025: Exhibitors rise to approximately 8,000

With approximately 8,000 exhibitors from 110 countries and a gross exhibition space of approximately 290,000 m², Anuga 2025 is the largest edition in the event's history. From October 4 to 8, Cologne will once again be the world capital of the food industry and the meeting point for over 140,000 trade visitors from nearly 200 countries. With a 94% foreign visitor share, Anuga sets new standards in terms of internationality and relevance for the industry.

The national participations with the largest number of exhibitors come from Italy, Spain, China, Germany, France, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Turkey, and the United States. In total, 174 joint stands from 78 countries will showcase their products; the five largest pavilions alone, from Istanbul, China, Italy, Spain, and the United States, cover an area of up to 6,000 square meters.

"Anuga is much more than just a trade fair: it is a marketplace, a source of inspiration, and a hub for the global food industry. The industry's brightest minds meet in Cologne to present innovations and discuss tomorrow's trends. This makes the future of food visible and marketable here," said Gerald Böse , President and CEO of Koelnmesse GmbH.

Furthermore, with its revised hall structure, Anuga 2025 offers a better overview and greater proximity between related segments. Segments that are closely related in terms of content are now more closely grouped together. Thus, the new Anuga Alternatives section will in future be located in Hall 1, with direct access to the largest section of the trade fair, Anuga Fine Food, which traditionally spans several halls. At the same time, the Anuga Meat sections are now spatially grouped in Halls 6, 7, and 9.

Innovations from around the world are once again in focus. The new Anuga Alternatives trade fair focuses on plant-based and cell-cultured products. Furthermore, the Anuga Trend Zone, which presents current market data, the Anuga Taste Innovation Show, which presents the key innovations of Anuga 2025, and an exhibition area with over 100 start-ups, form the Boulevard of Innovations, a hub for trends and investments in the food sector.

The Anuga network is growing globally: with nine satellite events, including Brazil, China, India, Japan, Thailand and, most recently, Italy and Spain, in addition to Anuga in Cologne, the portfolio includes around 16,000 exhibitors and 400,000 trade visitors.