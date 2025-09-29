Anuga 2025: Korea within reach... of your palate

Korea is the official partner country of Anuga 2025, the world's largest and most influential food and beverage trade fair. This milestone reflects the growing global recognition of Korean food (K-Food) as a driving force in the international culinary landscape, fueled by the global popularity of Korean culture, particularly K-pop and K-dramas. In line with this momentum, the nation will establish a National Pavilion at the main entrance of Hall 5.2 during Anuga 2025, presenting a comprehensive overview of the past, present, and future of Korean food. With the theme "Tradition Meets Innovation," the pavilion will host curated exhibitions and tastings that will highlight both the depth of Korea's culinary heritage and the forward-thinking innovations shaping its future.

Thirteen leading Korean food companies, including Namyang Dairy, Nongshim Taekyung, Daesang, Lotte Wellfood, Lotte Chilsung Beverage, Binggrae, Pulmuone, Sempio, Harim, Paldo, and others, will participate in the pavilion to share their unique perspectives on sustainable food culture and global food innovation. A wide range of products will be presented, from traditional fermented products such as kimchi, doenjang (soybean paste), gochujang (red chili paste), and tteok (shrimp rice), to modern reinterpretations such as vegan kimchi, allergen-free pea-based soy sauce, and kimchi-based spreads. These offerings aim to highlight not only the unique flavors of Korean cuisine, but also its health-conscious, sustainable, and forward-thinking orientation.

In addition to showcasing traditional and innovative food products, the exhibition will also highlight beloved Korean street foods such as tteokbokki, gimbap, bulgogi balls, japchae (soybean noodles), and instant noodles, all of which have enjoyed immense popularity worldwide. Visitors will also have the opportunity to discover next-generation K-Food innovations, including tofu noodles, vegan ice cream, plant-based meat alternatives, and locally grown seaweed, demonstrating Korea's strong commitment to health, sustainability, and culinary diversity. In addition to the individual company booths, visitors will have the opportunity to sample Korean cuisine for free at the "K-Food Tasting Booth" located at Boulevard 061g, in front of Hall 5.2.

To make the experience even more accessible, Korea, as a partner country, will offer a specially curated guided tour of the partner country pavilion. During this tour, trade visitors will be able to participate in expert-led sessions that will provide insights into Korean culinary traditions, product innovations, and food industry trends. Participants will be guided directly to selected exhibitors and points of interest within the Korean National Pavilion, where they will not only sample authentic K-Food but also establish valuable business relationships. The guided tour is designed to offer international buyers, distributors, and decision makers a structured yet inspiring journey through the diversity of Korean food culture, from traditional staples to cutting-edge product innovations.